How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Rangers visit the Angels to start 2-game series

Texas Rangers (18-22, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (26-17, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -170, Rangers +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday to open a two-game series.

Los Angeles has a 26-17 record overall and a 14-8 record at home. The Angels are 13-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas is 18-22 overall and 10-12 at home. The Rangers have a 1-6 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11-for-38 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has four doubles and eight home runs while hitting .245 for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 14-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (neck), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)