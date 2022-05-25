MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Rangers enter matchup against the Angels on losing streak

Texas Rangers (18-23, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-17, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-2, 5.55 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-1, 4.15 ERA, .89 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -169, Rangers +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to break their three-game slide with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 15-8 record in home games and a 27-17 record overall. The Angels have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .322.

Texas has an 8-11 record in road games and an 18-23 record overall. The Rangers have a 10-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 12 home runs while slugging .693. Jared Walsh is 6-for-31 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has eight home runs, 16 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .239 for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (neck), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)