How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Rangers visit the Angels to open 4-game series

Texas Rangers (43-54, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-56, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Spencer Howard (1-2, 7.11 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 2.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -229, Rangers +189; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels begin a four-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Los Angeles has a 42-56 record overall and a 22-27 record in home games. The Angels have a 25-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas is 22-28 in road games and 43-54 overall. The Rangers have a 4-23 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward is third on the Angels with a .283 batting average, and has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 35 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 14-for-39 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 19 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 11-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .231 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (arm), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)