MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Rangers on 5-game home slide

Texas Rangers (45-54, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -119, Rangers -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to stop their five-game home slide with a victory over the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles has a 42-58 record overall and a 22-29 record at home. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.91.

Texas has a 45-54 record overall and a 24-28 record on the road. The Rangers are fourth in the AL with 124 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 21 home runs, 49 walks and 59 RBI while hitting .246 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 15-for-38 with four doubles, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 23 home runs while slugging .474. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (leg), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)