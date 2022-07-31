MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 4 of series

Texas Rangers (45-55, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -123, Rangers +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers meet the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-1 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 43-58 record overall and a 23-29 record at home. The Angels have a 6-17 record in games decided by one run.

Texas has a 24-29 record on the road and a 45-55 record overall. The Rangers have a 31-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .273 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 15-for-39 with four doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 23 home runs, 39 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .249 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Phil Gosselin: day-to-day (head), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (leg), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)