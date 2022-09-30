How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (66-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 37-41 record in home games and a 70-86 record overall. The Angels are sixth in the AL with 186 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Texas is 34-43 on the road and 66-89 overall. The Rangers have a 27-66 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 17th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 38 home runs while slugging .617. Taylor Ward is 15-for-36 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has a .304 batting average to rank second on the Rangers, and has 26 doubles, three triples and 26 home runs. Marcus Semien is 12-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Rangers: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (arm), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)