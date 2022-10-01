How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Rangers, aim to continue home win streak

Texas Rangers (66-90, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (71-86, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (7-8, 4.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -151, Rangers +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 71-86 record overall and a 38-41 record at home. The Angels are 23-64 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Texas has a 66-90 record overall and a 34-45 record on the road. The Rangers have a 13-33 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Rangers hold a 10-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 29 doubles, six triples and 34 home runs while hitting .276 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 16-for-37 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 26 home runs, 52 walks and 82 RBI while hitting .253 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 9-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)