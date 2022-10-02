MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Rangers enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak

Texas Rangers (66-91, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-86, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-7, 6.80 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Rangers +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to end a four-game slide with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 72-86 record overall and a 39-41 record in home games. The Angels are 39-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas has a 34-46 record in road games and a 66-91 record overall. The Rangers have gone 43-19 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers hold a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 29 doubles, six triples and 34 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 14-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe is second on the Rangers with a .302 batting average, and has 26 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs, 44 walks and 76 RBI. Marcus Semien is 10-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 3-7, .212 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (foot), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)