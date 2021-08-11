MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming
On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (4-1, 2.58 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-8, 6.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)
LINE: Angels +156, Blue Jays -183; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Toronto will play on Wednesday.
The Angels are 30-27 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .422 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a .641 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 37 home runs.
The Blue Jays have gone 30-26 away from home. Toronto is hitting a collective .266 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .314.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-0. Trevor Richards recorded his fifth victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 1-for-3 with two RBI for Toronto. Jose Suarez registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports West
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports West
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-