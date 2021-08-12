 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (6-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels +117, Blue Jays -136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Toronto will square off on Thursday.

The Angels are 30-28 on their home turf. Los Angeles is slugging .421 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .647 slugging percentage, including 66 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 31-26 on the road. Toronto’s lineup has 172 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 35 homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-2. Alek Manoah earned his fifth victory and George Springer went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Toronto. Dylan Bundy registered his ninth loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

