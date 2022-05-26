 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Blue Jays visit the Angels to begin 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (23-20, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-18, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (1-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -157, Blue Jays +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels open a four-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Los Angeles is 27-18 overall and 15-9 in home games. The Angels have an 18-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has gone 9-12 in road games and 23-20 overall. The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .232.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 25 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Ohtani is 8-for-39 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, eight home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .263 for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 12-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (neck), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

