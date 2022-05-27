How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Los Angeles, Toronto, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Blue Jays bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (24-20, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-19, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.62 ERA, .88 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (1-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -113, Angels -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 27-19 overall and 15-10 at home. The Angels have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .247.

Toronto is 10-12 on the road and 24-20 overall. The Blue Jays have a 12-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has six doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 RBI while hitting .367 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 12-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Santiago Espinal ranks sixth on the Blue Jays with a .283 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 18 RBI. Bo Bichette is 11-for-42 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (neck), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)