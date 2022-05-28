How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels to stop losing streak in game against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (25-20, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-20, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (5-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -111, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to stop a three-game slide when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Los Angeles is 27-20 overall and 15-11 in home games. The Angels have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .317.

Toronto has an 11-12 record in road games and a 25-20 record overall. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .382.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 12 home runs while slugging .651. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-34 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Santiago Espinal is sixth on the Blue Jays with a .277 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. Bo Bichette is 12-for-42 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (back), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)