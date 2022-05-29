MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Duffy leads Angels against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (26-20, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-21, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-2, 4.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 1.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -123, Blue Jays +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Toronto Blue Jays after Matt Duffy had four hits on Saturday in a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Los Angeles has a 15-12 record in home games and a 27-21 record overall. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Toronto has a 26-20 record overall and a 12-12 record on the road. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.57.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 13 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 8-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 12 doubles and six home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 5-for-24 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .259 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (right wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)