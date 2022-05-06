How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels take on the Nationals on home winning streak

Washington Nationals (9-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-10, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0); Angels: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Los Angeles has an 8-5 record in home games and a 17-10 record overall. The Angels rank second in MLB play with 34 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Washington has a 9-18 record overall and a 3-11 record in home games. The Nationals have gone 1-3 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .316 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Yadiel Hernandez is 16-for-38 with five doubles, a home run and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .299 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (back), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)