How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals Game Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels host the Nationals on 6-game home win streak

Washington Nationals (9-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-10, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (3-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they take on the Washington Nationals.

Los Angeles has an 18-10 record overall and a 9-5 record at home. The Angels lead the AL with 34 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Washington is 9-19 overall and 3-11 in home games. The Nationals have a 7-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 9-for-31 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Josh Bell is 13-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .228 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .294 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)