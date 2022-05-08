MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Angels and Nationals meet with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (10-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-11, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -192, Nationals +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has an 18-11 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. The Angels are 3-1 in games decided by one run.

Washington is 10-19 overall and 3-11 in home games. The Nationals are 6-12 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward is second on the Angels with 11 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and six home runs). Jared Walsh is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .351 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has seven doubles and four home runs. Yadiel Hernandez is 14-for-33 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .209 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 4-6, .295 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)