How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with seven strikeouts against Arizona.

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (5-1, 3.26 ERA, .89 WHIP, 52 strikeouts).

The Dodgers are 10-5 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .404, good for fourth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the club with a .500 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 6-8 against NL West Division teams. Arizona is slugging .396 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a slugging percentage of .491.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-1. Walker Buehler earned his second victory and Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Madison Bumgarner registered his third loss for Arizona.

