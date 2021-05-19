How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Arizona enters the game as losers of their last three games. Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-3, 6.83 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 57 strikeouts).

The Dodgers are 11-5 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .343 leads the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with an OBP of .427.

The Diamondbacks are 6-9 against the rest of their division. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .346.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-1. Julio Urias secured his sixth victory and Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Corbin Martin registered his first loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option