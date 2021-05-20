MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream Online on May 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34 strikeouts).

The Dodgers are 12-5 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .342 is second in the league. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .430.

The Diamondbacks are 6-10 against NL West Division opponents. Arizona is slugging .387 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a slugging percentage of .463.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-2. Joe Kelly earned his first victory and Muncy went 2-for-3 with a double for Los Angeles. Joe Mantiply took his first loss for Arizona.

