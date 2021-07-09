How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will face off on Friday.

The Dodgers are 28-13 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .409 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .541 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 10-36 in road games. The Arizona offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .263.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-8. Garrett Cleavinger notched his second victory and Albert Pujols went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Alex Young took his fifth loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option