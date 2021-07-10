How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.49 ERA, .91 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -285, Diamondbacks +235; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Dodgers Saturday.

The Dodgers are 28-14 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .330, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .404.

The Diamondbacks are 11-36 in road games. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .330.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-2. Brett de Geus notched his first victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Arizona. Darien Nunez registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option