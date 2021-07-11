MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -224, Diamondbacks +185; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Dodgers Sunday.

The Dodgers are 29-14 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .418 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .542 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 11-37 away from home. The Arizona offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .263.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 22-1. Walker Buehler recorded his ninth victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Caleb Smith took his sixth loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option