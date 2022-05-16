How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers to begin 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-17, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (21-12, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-1, 1.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-0, 1.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -242, Diamondbacks +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a four-game series.

Los Angeles has a 21-12 record overall and an 11-5 record at home. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.74 ERA, which leads MLB.

Arizona is 18-17 overall and 10-11 at home. The Diamondbacks are 12-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has five doubles and seven home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 9-for-35 with six doubles, a home run and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks with a .254 batting average, and has seven doubles, six home runs, 12 walks and 16 RBI. Ketel Marte is 12-for-34 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)