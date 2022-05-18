MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Diamondbacks look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-20, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-12, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (4-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -279, Diamondbacks +227; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to end a three-game road slide when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 14-5 record at home and a 24-12 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 38 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Arizona has an 18-20 record overall and a 10-11 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have gone 8-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has nine doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has seven doubles, nine home runs and 18 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 3-for-22 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (left hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)