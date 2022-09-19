How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 19, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Diamondbacks in first of 5-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (101-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-3, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a five-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Los Angeles has gone 49-18 at home and 101-44 overall. The Dodgers have the best team slugging percentage in the NL at .451.

Arizona is 29-39 on the road and 68-78 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-14 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the 15th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 11-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 38 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 97 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 15-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 39 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 8-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .249 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .200 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: day-to-day (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)