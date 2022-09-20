How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the games are streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Arizona the games are streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-79, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (102-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 4.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -284, Diamondbacks +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles has a 50-18 record in home games and a 102-44 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.80 ERA, which leads MLB.

Arizona has gone 29-40 on the road and 68-79 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-66 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have a 12-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 34 home runs while slugging .479. Daulton Varsho is 8-for-33 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .246 batting average, 1.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: day-to-day (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)