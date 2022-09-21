MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 4 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-15, 5.01 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -302, Diamondbacks +244; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead.

Los Angeles is 103-44 overall and 51-19 at home. The Dodgers have an 80-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona has a 30-41 record on the road and a 68-80 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 51-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 18th time this season. The Dodgers are up 13-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .327 batting average to rank fourth on the Dodgers, and has 45 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs. Justin Turner is 14-for-32 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 22 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .258 batting average, 1.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .180 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: day-to-day (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)