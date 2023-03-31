How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 Opening Weekend Games Live Online For Free

Baseball is back in full swing as MLB’s opening weekend starts today. The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks play their next three games of the next three days. The games air exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Extra and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch all the games this weekend including where you can watch the games for free with a trial subscription.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Game 2)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Game 3)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Game 4)

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Fubo to watch Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Weekend on DIRECTV STREAM?

Whether you are in City of Angels (AKA LA) or the Valley of the Sun (Phoenix), you can stream the game on DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling do not carry the channels, this is your best option to stream Dodgers and Diamondbacks games all year long via live TV streaming service. Plus it comes with a five-day free trial.

In addition, when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM, you will also be able to stream sports on a number of other channels including FOX, ESPN, FS1 and college channels such as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Weekend on Fubo?

While Fubo is known for their sports coverage, they do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA. This means that if you are a Dodgers fan, you’ll need to go with another option. For Diamondback fans, you are in luck because Fubo carries Bally Sports Arizona Extra and it comes with a 7-day free trial.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Weekend on Hulu + Live TV?

The quick answer is no. That’s because Hulu Live TV doesn’t carry either team’s local RSN (SportsNet or Bally). So if you have Hulu already, you’ll need to go with one of the other options above. For nationally-televised games, Hulu Live TV is a great option, especially since it comes with the Disney Bundle which saves you from spending money on an ESPN+ or Disney+ subscription.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Weekend on Bally Sports+?

Phoenix’s local RSN is Bally Sports, so you would think that you could at least watch the Diamondbacks with a subscription to Bally Sports+. Unfortunately, Bally does not have the rights to stream the D-Backs games live in market; they only have cable and satellite provisions. There are actually only five baseball teams (Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, KC Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays) that Bally has rights to stream on Bally Sports+. So while you have access to Bally Sports Arizona through the app, you won’t be able to watch the baseball games anytime yet.

Spectrum SportsNet LA is not a Bally-operated station, so that shouldn’t surprise you that the Dodgers are not available on the Bally Sports+ platform either.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Weekend on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV does not carry either Spectrum SportsNet channels nor Bally Sports channels, so you won’t be able to check out the game with this live TV streamer. Best to go with DIRECTV STREAM for the reasons we’ve pointed to above.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Weekend on YouTube TV?

Similar to Sling, YouTube TV does not carry either Spectrum SportsNet channels nor Bally Sports channels, so you won’t be able to check out the game with this live TV streamer. YouTube also dropped MLB earlier this year citing carriage disputes. Best to go with DIRECTV STREAM for the reasons we’ve pointed to above.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Bally Sports+, and Fubo.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Opening Weekend

Location: Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium

Weather: Looking great with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 60s.

