How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Southeast

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (5-7) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-2, 5.73 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.37 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Braves +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves trying to extend a five-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 5-0 in home games and 8-2 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .352 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has gone 3-4 in home games and 5-7 overall. The Braves have a 5-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has a double, a triple and a home run for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 13-for-42 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with seven extra base hits (two doubles and five home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-41 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Braves: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)