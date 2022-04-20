How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers and Braves meet in series rubber match

Atlanta Braves (6-7, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-3, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (1-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Braves +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 8-3 overall and 5-1 in home games. The Dodgers have a 6-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has a 6-7 record overall and a 3-4 record at home. The Braves are first in the majors with 16 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has a double, a triple and a home run for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI while hitting .231 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 14-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)