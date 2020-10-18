How to Live Stream 2020 NLCS Game 7: Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves For Free Without Cable

On Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves to see who will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series. The game is airing exclusively on FOX and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves

After falling down 3-1 in the series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have climbed back to the tie the series. This the first time they have forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-1. The Atlanta Braves have never lost a NLCS after leading a series 2-0.

Ian Anderson, the 22 year old, will start for the Braves after throwing nearly 16 innings of scoreless baseball in three starts this post season. He will face a powerhouse line-up featuring Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers have yet to announce their starting pitcher, but all eyes are on Clayton Kershaw who’s first NLCS appearance was pushed back to Game 4 after back spasms. They could use Tony Gonsolin who filled in for Kershaw in Game 2.

