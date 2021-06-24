MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on June 24, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (4-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-0, 2.38 ERA, .89 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -235, Cubs +194; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers are 23-12 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .334 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the lineup with an OBP of .411.

The Cubs are 15-20 in road games. Chicago has hit 100 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Alec Mills earned his second victory and Matt Duffy went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Chicago. Garrett Cleavinger registered his third loss for Los Angeles.