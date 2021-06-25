 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -177, Cubs +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Dodgers are 23-13 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with an OBP of .409.

The Cubs have gone 16-20 away from home. Chicago has hit 102 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 17, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-0. Zach Davies earned his fifth victory and Willson Contreras went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Walker Buehler registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.