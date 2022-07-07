How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on July 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Cubs on 3-game home win streak

Chicago Cubs (34-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (52-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr. (2-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (10-0, 1.54 ERA, .82 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -281, Cubs +230; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 52-29 record overall and a 26-13 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Chicago has a 34-48 record overall and a 17-21 record in road games. The Cubs are 25-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 15 doubles and 18 home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 14-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)