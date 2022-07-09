MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Cubs on 5-game home win streak

Chicago Cubs (34-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (54-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -275, Cubs +221; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Los Angeles has a 28-13 record in home games and a 54-29 record overall. The Dodgers have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Chicago has a 17-23 record on the road and a 34-50 record overall. The Cubs have a 10-16 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 26 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .297 for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 15-for-31 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ ranks fourth on the Cubs with a .281 batting average, and has 22 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 41 walks and 40 RBI. Christopher Morel is 12-for-34 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .253 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: day-to-day (side), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)