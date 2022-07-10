How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers play the Cubs on home winning streak

Chicago Cubs (34-51, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (55-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-6, 2.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -256, Cubs +209; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their six-game home win streak intact when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Los Angeles has a 29-13 record in home games and a 55-29 record overall. The Dodgers have the No. 1 team ERA in the NL at 2.88.

Chicago is 34-51 overall and 17-24 on the road. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .395.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 20 home runs while slugging .555. Justin Turner is 15-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 22 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .248 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: day-to-day (side), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)