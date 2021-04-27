How to Watch Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

The Cincinnati Reds travel to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 7-4 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .339 is third in the MLB. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .440.

The Reds are 3-7 on the road. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .323 is sixth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with an OBP of .432.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-3. Tejay Antone notched his first victory and Winker went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Cincinnati. Kenley Jansen registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option