How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Spectrum SportsNet LA

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers take on the Reds in first of 4-game series

Cincinnati Reds (2-4) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, one strikeout); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -267, Reds +220; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 58-23 at home last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Reds averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)