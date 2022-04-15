How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Los Angeles, Cincinnati, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers take on the Reds in first of 4-game series

Cincinnati Reds (2-4) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, one strikeout); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -267, Reds +220; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 58-23 at home last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Reds averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)