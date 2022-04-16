How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Reds enter matchup with the Dodgers on losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (2-6) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -247, Reds +201; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to break their four-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 58-23 at home a season ago. The Dodgers scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 3.5 in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 39-42 on the road last season. The Reds scored 4.9 runs per game while allowing 4.7 last season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (hamstring), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)