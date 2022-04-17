MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Reds look to break 5-game losing streak, play the Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds (2-7) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-0, 1.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (0-0, .00 ERA, .69 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -191, Reds +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to break a five-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 58-23 at home a season ago. The Dodgers averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Reds scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.7 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan India: day-to-day (hamstring), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)