How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians. You can watch the game exclusively with a a subscription to Apple TV+.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Los Angeles, Cleveland, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Guardians take road win streak into game against the Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians (32-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-23, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.12 ERA, .79 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -265, Guardians +218; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 19-10 record in home games and a 39-23 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.98 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Cleveland is 32-27 overall and 16-17 in road games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .251, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 34 RBI for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Owen Miller has 17 doubles, four home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .268 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 16-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 8-2, .280 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)