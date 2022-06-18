How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, Cleveland, and the western half of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Guardians take win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians (32-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-23, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-6, 2.80 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -222, Guardians +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to extend a five-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 39-23 overall and 19-11 at home. The Dodgers have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Cleveland has a 32-27 record overall and a 17-17 record on the road. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 17 home runs while slugging .535. Trea Turner is 14-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has a .310 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 20 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs. Amed Rosario is 14-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (rib), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)