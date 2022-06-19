MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers square off against the Guardians in series rubber match

Cleveland Guardians (33-28, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (40-24, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -157, Guardians +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 40-24 record overall and a 20-11 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 30-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland is 33-28 overall and 17-18 in road games. The Guardians have a 22-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .646. Amed Rosario is 14-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Jose Ramirez: day-to-day (thumb), Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)