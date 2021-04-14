MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream on April 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

When: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Dodgers and Rockies games on your local RSN all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team last year and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option