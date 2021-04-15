MLB TV Guide: How to Stream LA Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live on April 15, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Link
On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies
-
When: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
-
-
Stream: Watch with
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – don’t carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA – this is your only option to stream Rockies and Dodgers games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-