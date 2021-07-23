How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 5.99 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-0, 3.12 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)
LINE: Dodgers -342, Rockies +260; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
The Dodgers are 31-17 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .423 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the club with a .565 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.
The Rockies have gone 9-34 away from home. Colorado has slugged .393 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a mark of .472.
The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Mychal Givens earned his third victory and Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Colorado. Phil Bickford registered his first loss for Los Angeles.
