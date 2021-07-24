MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 5.36 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 2.83 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -260, Rockies +219; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 31-18 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .424 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .565 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Rockies are 10-34 on the road. Colorado has slugged .396 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .471 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-6. Daniel Bard earned his fifth victory and Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Jimmie Sherfy registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option