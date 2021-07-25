How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (6-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Dodgers: Josiah Gray (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -184, Rockies +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will play on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 32-18 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Rockies have gone 10-35 away from home. Colorado has slugged .394 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a mark of .469.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 1-0. Tony Gonsolin earned his second victory and Austin Barnes went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Kyle Freeland took his fifth loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option